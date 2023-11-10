Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) eliminated Yadin Bulut, a "senior" figure of the terrorist group PKK in charge of its drug trafficking and money laundering operations. Security sources said on Friday that Bulut, also known under the code name of "Rizgar Suvar," was eliminated in Iraq’s north.

Northern Iraq has hideouts and strongholds for the terrorist group’s leadership but in recent years, it has also been the scene of MIT operations against PKK members. MIT has an extensive intelligence network in Iraq’s north.

An undated photo of Yadin Bulut (in the red circle). (AA Photo)

Bulut was wanted on drug dealing charges when he joined the PKK in 2015. He stayed in Qandil, the mountainous region where the terrorist group’s leadership has strongholds, until the end of 2016. Over time, he rose in the "ranks" and was leading the terrorist group’s drug smuggling and money laundering work. Security sources say the operation dealt a serious blow to the finances of the terrorist group.

The terrorist group is able to finance its bloody campaign, which has caused the deaths of thousands of innocent people, through drug trafficking in the European Union, according to several reports from Turkish and international law enforcement agencies. The group is involved in all aspects of the illicit narcotics trade in the bloc, including production, distribution to other nations and street dealing. By leveraging Türkiye’s southeastern border near the Middle East and drug trafficking routes in the Balkans, the Caucasus and Africa, the PKK has been active in drug transportation and is connected to regional drug networks.

To distribute the drugs it brought onto the streets, the terrorists rely on their supporters and pro-PKK political groups throughout Europe, reports found.

In recent years, Türkiye has stepped up efforts to cut off drug supplies to the group. At the same time, Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in northern Iraq.