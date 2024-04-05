A senior operative of the terrorist group PKK was eliminated by Turkish intelligence, security sources said on Friday. National Intelligence Organization (MIT) eliminated Vahide Atalay, codenamed "Sorhin Çele," in Syria's north.

Atalay was in the Ayn al-Arab district of Aleppo, also known as Kobani, when she was targeted in an operation by intelligence, the sources added.

Joining the rural ranks of the terrorist organization in 2006, Atalay was engaged in terrorist activities in Iraq between 2006 and 2014. She later moved to Syria and carried out armed activities in the Qamishli, Ayn al-Arab and Ras al-Ayn regions, security sources said.

This undated photo shows Vahide Atalay (in the red circle) with other PKK members. (DHA Photo)

Flanked by armed drones, MIT agents carried out 181 operations in 2022 and eliminated 201 terrorists. They also managed to destroy 45 energy facilities and parts of infrastructure the terrorist group built or operated, along with locations used by the PKK to store weapons and munitions. High-profile names were among the 38 terrorists eliminated by MIT. The organization's operations, which eliminated terrorists who were behind attacks targeting Türkiye, as well as those who supplied weapons, recruits and cash to the terrorist group, curbed the PKK's activities.