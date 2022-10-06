The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) eliminated Hasan Demertaş, a so-called al-Arab, also known as Kobani, regional manager of the PKK terrorist organization in northern Syria on Thursday.

According to the information received from security sources, it was determined that terrorist Hasan Demertaş joined the terrorist organization in 2001 and has been operating for many years in the rural areas of Hakkari, Tunceli, and Zagros against the Turkish security forces. It was learned that Hasan Demirtaş had personally participated in the killing of Tunceli Ovacık Public Prosecutor Murat Uzun and a civilian taxi driver in 2011, and was placed on the target list by the MIT because of the arrest warrant.

In this context, after receiving information from field agents, MIT eliminated Hasan Demertaş with an operation in the city center of Kobani.

Terrorist Hasan Demertaş, the terrorist organization PKK's so-called al-Arab regional manager, at the terrorist meeting. (AA File Photo)

It was also determined that terrorist Hasan Demertaş, who was in contact with the U.S. authorities in Syria/Manbij on behalf of the PKK, has been appointed as the Kobani regional manager since 2020. During this time, he instructed and directed the actions against security forces on the Turkish border line in Kobani.

With the military operations organized by MIT in the past few weeks, a number of terrorists have been eliminated in Qamishli, including Muhsin Yağan, code-named "Dijvar-Silopi," a so-called administrator of the PKK, and Yusif Mehmud Rebani, code-named "Rezan Cavit," a "provincial head" of the terrorist group.

For more than 40 years, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria and northern Iraq to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).