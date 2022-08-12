Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) eliminated the Iranian-origin "Rezan Cavit," code-named Yusif Mehmud Rebani, the so-called Amude-Darbasiyah's provincial head of the PKK terrorist organization, with the operation it carried out in Qamishli, Syria on Aug. 6.

According to the sources, Rebani had ordered an attack on the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) while he was the so-called provincial head of Haftanin. MIT determined that the terrorist was in Syria.

After the investigations, MIT eliminated Rebani and Mazlum Esad, code-named "Ruhaz Amude," the so-called general fortification officer of Amude-Darbasiyah province.

The MIT team that carried out the military operation then returned safely to Türkiye.

Member of PKK's Iranian offshoot, PJAK

It was determined that Rebani, who joined the PKK in the 1990s, served in 2010 as the responsible member of the so-called "Coordination Committee," the top executive body of the Iranian offshoot of the PKK, PJAK.

Rebani, who was elected as the founding co-chairperson of the so-called East Kurdistan Democratic and Freedom Congress after the organization's conference held in the Qandil region of Iraq in 2014, was also among the founding members of the HPG Military Council, the armed wing of the PKK.

The terrorist, who was appointed as the so-called provincial head of the strategically important HPG Haftanin province, before Operation Claw in 2018, organized many actions against the TSK. He was appointed as the so-called provincial head to the Amude-Darbasiyah region, bordering the Ras al-Ayn region, which was cleared of terrorism in the Peace Spring Operation in 2021.

For more than 40 years, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria and northern Iraq to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).