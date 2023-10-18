Turkish intelligence and the counterterrorism unit of Istanbul police captured the women's group ringleader of the PKK terrorist group in Norway on Tuesday.

The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and police units detected Şirin Tokpınar's illegal entry into Türkiye, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

PKK terrorist Şirin Tokpınar in handcuffs after being apprehended by Turkish security forces in Istanbul, in this photo released on Oct. 18, 2023. (Istanbul Police Handout via AA)

The teams then apprehended Tokpınar in an operation in Istanbul.

Tokpınar, primarily in Norway but also actively participating in the activities and actions organized by the PKK elsewhere in Europe, was also involved in fundraising and money transfer activities on behalf of the terrorist group.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.