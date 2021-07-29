Turkey nabbed a wanted PKK terrorist who had been planning to flee to Europe in a cross-border operation carried out by the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), reports said Thursday.

The terrorist, identified as Cimşit Demir codenamed "Piro Karker," was caught in Northern Iraq, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

He was sought with an Interpol Red Notice, the report added.

Demir acted as the so-called company commander of the PKK and had been planning to go to Europe, security sources told Demiroren News Agency (DHA).

He had joined the terrorist group in Turkey's eastern Ağrı province in 2009 and participated in activities in the rural areas near Mount Tendürek then crossed the border into Iraq through Iran. He has been actively taking part in terrorist activities in the Hakurk, Gara and Qandil areas.

In 2014, he crossed the border into Syria to work for the PKK's Syrian offshoot, the YPG but went back to Iraq after a year.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey, where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) also regularly conducts cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks in Turkey.

PKK leadership is struggling to recruit both militants and higher ranks, according to reports. Additionally, many terrorists are reluctant to enter Turkey from Iraq to carry out attacks due to the high number of casualties.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children.