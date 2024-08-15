Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan hosted Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in the capital Ankara for a new round of critical talks, Fidan’s office announced Thursday.

Further details were not immediately available on the closed-door meeting.

Fidan and Hussein are scheduled to chair later on Thursday the fourth meeting of the Türkiye-Iraq High-Level Security Mechanism, aimed at solidifying understanding reached in security matters and strengthening the legal framework for joint efforts, namely the fight against the PKK terrorist group, which plagues the countries’ shared border.

The meeting also takes place amid Israel's ongoing 10-month offensive on Gaza, which has killed some 40,000 Palestinians and shaken the Middle East.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit to Iraq on April 22 marked a turning point in Ankara-Baghdad relations. The Strategic Framework Agreement (SFA) signed during the visit established the Joint Planning Group (JPG), co-chaired by the foreign ministers of both countries, and various technical Joint Permanent Committees (JPCs) to institutionalize and sustain cooperation.

The neighbors have in recent years been at loggerheads over Ankara's cross-border military operations against the PKK based in northern Iraq's mountainous region, which is controlled by the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). Iraq has said the operations are a violation of its sovereignty, but Ankara says they are needed to protect itself.

Ankara and Baghdad have so far held three rounds of meetings as part of the dialogue mechanism, with Iraq deciding to label the PKK a "banned organization in Iraq" during the latest talks held in March, a move welcomed by Türkiye.

Defense Minister Yaşar Güler earlier on Monday told Reuters that the recent steps taken by Türkiye and Iraq in terms of counterterrorism marked a "turning point," adding the technical work on establishing a joint operations center for the region was ongoing.

Güler also said Türkiye's cross-border operations in northern Iraq would continue until "the name of terror is wiped out from this region," adding that Ankara expected Baghdad to label the PKK a terrorist organization as soon as possible.

Fidan and Güler, along with intelligence director Ibrahim Kalın, will all be present for the strategic meeting.