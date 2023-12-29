Turkish airstrikes targeted 16 targets belonging to the PKK terrorists in northern Iraq near the border with Türkiye, the Defense Ministry said Friday.

The operations were conducted in the Gara, Metina, Hakurk and Asos regions to prevent terrorist attacks on Türkiye and its security forces from northern Iraq by neutralizing members of the terror group PKK and other terrorist elements, as well as to ensure border security in line with Türkiye’s self-defense rights under Article 51 of the U.N. Charter, the statement said.

The targets included caves, bunkers, shelters, and warehouses considered to be housing ringleaders of the terrorist PKK, it said.

A large number of terrorists were also “neutralized” in the operations, during which Turkish-made munitions were used, the ministry added.

“Neutralized” is a term used by Turkish officials to describe terrorists captured dead or alive.

In remote, inaccessible regions in northern Iraq where Türkiye occasionally launches drone strikes, it often means terrorists are killed.

Turkish security forces will persist with determination in the fight against terrorism until there is no terrorist left, ensuring the survival and security of the country and people, it said.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

“During this operation, every possible precaution was taken to safeguard innocent civilians, friendly elements, historical and cultural landmarks, and the environment from harm,” it added.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.