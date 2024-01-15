Turkish airstrikes destroyed 23 PKK/YPG terrorist targets in northern Iraq and Syria, the Defense Ministry said Monday.

In a statement posted on X, the ministry said Turkish jets targeted caves, shelters, tunnels, ammunition and tool depots, and other facilities used by the PKK/YPG terrorists.

The operation was carried out in the Metina, Gara, Hakurk and Qandil regions in northern Iraq and unspecified location(s) in northern Syria.

The ministry also noted that all precautionary measures were taken to prevent any damage to civilians, cultural and historical heritage and the environment.

Recent operations against the PKK/YPG are conducted in response to an attack, which killed nine Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq.

Earlier on Monday, Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) destroyed 23 strategically critical targets belonging to the PKK terrorist group and its United States-backed offshoot YPG in Syria.

Türkiye has since intensified its crackdown on PKK/YPG targets in response to the terrorists increasing their deadly attacks in the north of Syria and Iraq, killing a total of 21 Turkish soldiers in less than a month.