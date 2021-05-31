At least five PKK terrorists were killed in northern Iraq in an air-backed operation, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said Monday.

In a written statement, the ministry said that the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) jointly conducted the operation in the Gara region.

Northern Iraq is known as the location of many PKK terrorist hideouts and bases from where they carry out attacks in Turkey.

The Turkish military regularly conducts cross-border operations in northern Iraq. Turkey has long been stressing that it will not tolerate terrorist threats posed against its national security and has called on Iraqi officials to take the necessary steps to eliminate the terrorist group. Ankara previously noted that if the expected steps were not taken, it would not shy away from targeting terrorist threats.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women and children.