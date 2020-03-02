The Turkish military has neutralized 32 PKK/YPG terrorists attempting to infiltrate south of the Operation Peace Spring area, the Defense Ministry said Monday.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the ministry said the terrorists were trying to cross into the area where Turkey carried out an anti-terror operation to clear the region.

The statement added that as part of today's operations, the Turkish military has neutralized a total of 56 YPG/PKK terrorists, including 32 attempting to infiltrate the Peace Spring area, 17 preparing an attack on Euphrates Shield area and 7 trying to enter the Olive Branch area from Russian-protected Tel Rifaat.

Turkey's Operation Peace Spring cleared terrorists from more than 4,300 square kilometers in northern Syria, according to Foreign Ministry figures.

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG terrorists from the area east of the Euphrates river in northern Syria to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.



As part of two separate deals with the U.S. and Russia, Turkey paused the operation to allow the withdrawal of YPG/PKK terrorists from the planned northern Syria safe zone.



The deal with Moscow, reached on Oct. 22, specified that security forces from Turkey and Russia would mount joint patrols in the area within 30 kilometers south of Turkey's border.