Cooperation between Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) led to the capture of Özgür Altun, one of the most wanted terrorists within an international network of Daesh. Altun, a terrorist of Turkish origin also known under the alias "Abu Yasir Al Turki," was once promoted in Daesh-linked publications as the group’s “media spokesperson.”

Security sources said Altun was captured on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border by Pakistani intelligence and handed over to MIT. It is the first high-profile, public display of cooperation between the intelligence services of the two countries, whose leaders reaffirmed their commitment to stronger bonds in a trilateral summit in Azerbaijan last month.

Daesh remains a threat to Türkiye, which lost dozens of citizens in attacks by the group that thrived in its southern neighbors, Iraq and Syria.

Sources said Özgür Altun, who was placed in the “orange” category of the most wanted terrorists list by the Interior Ministry, was identified through the work of MIT, which discovered a Turkish-origin suspect who organized crossings of Daesh recruits into Afghanistan and Pakistan from Europe and Central Asian countries. The suspect was the highest-ranking Daesh member of Turkish origin working in the group’s “media and logistics” branch and was also behind planning attacks against Türkiye and in crowded places in Europe, such as concert venues. Further intelligence work revealed that Altun was in charge of the “Turkish media” arm of the so-called Daesh Khorasan Province (Daesh-K) network, disseminating Turkish language propaganda for the group.

An undated photo shows Özgür Altun standing between two Turkish flags in an undisclosed location after his capture. (AA Photo)

Altun illegally traveled to Afghanistan from Türkiye and was active in that country. MIT found that he was planning to cross into Pakistan and contacted ISI. ISI officials offered full support to MIT, underlining that Türkiye’s enemy was also Pakistan’s enemy, security sources said. ISI then launched a precision operation in cooperation with MIT and captured Altun on the border. Altun was deported to Türkiye, where he was questioned and confessed to his role in the group. Altun acknowledged that he was in charge of Daesh publications in Turkish and English and also coordinated the recruitment of people from Türkiye for Daesh activities in Afghanistan and Pakistan. He also confessed his role in motivating so-called lone wolves across the world to carry out terror attacks.

Since the 2019 collapse of the self-proclaimed “caliphate,” some suspected Daesh members have settled in Türkiye, operating a so-called Khorasan Province (Daesh-K) network, which looks for “new methods” and recruits more foreign nationals for its activities after constant counterterrorism operations became a “challenge,” according to Turkish security sources.

The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) thwarted the terrorist group's efforts for recruitment, obtaining funds and logistics support after its latest operation in the aftermath of a church shooting in Istanbul in January 2024.

Daesh remains the second biggest threat of terrorism for Türkiye, which faces security risks from multiple terrorist groups and was one of the first countries to declare it a terrorist group in 2013.

In December last year, Turkish security forces detained 32 suspects over alleged links with Daesh, who were planning attacks on churches and synagogues, as well as the Iraqi Embassy.

Terrorists from Daesh and other groups, such as the PKK and its Syrian wing, the YPG, rely on a network of members and supporters in Türkiye.

Turkish authorities have ordered the freezing of millions of lira worth of assets since 2013 to crack down on terrorism financiers in line with United Nations sanctions.