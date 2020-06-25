Turkish nationals living in Austria reacted Wednesday to a demonstration held by sympathizers with the PKK terror group.

A brawl erupted after the two sides exchanged words in an area of Vienna where Turks and other foreign nationals reside.

According to a report by the Heute daily, police officer Markus Dittrich said one person was arrested.

Dittrich said security forces stepped in following the brawl, which lasted about two hours.

Europol's annual terrorism report, titled "European Union Terrorism Situation and Trend Report 2020," suggests the PKK is actively engaged in propaganda activities as well as collecting money in European countries. The terror group continues using the European Union's territory for propaganda, recruitment, fundraising and logistical support activities.

Turkey has long criticized European authorities for tolerating PKK activities in the country and has pressured them to take stricter measures against the propaganda, recruitment and fundraising activities of the group.

Despite its status as a designated international terrorist organization, the PKK has enjoyed relative freedom in European cities and has a particularly strong presence in Germany.

PKK supporters have been allowed to hold rallies, recruit militants and collect funds in Germany, which is home to some 5 million people of Turkish origin, including Kurds.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people.