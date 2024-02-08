Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Thursday that 147 suspects were nabbed in an operation against the terrorist group Daesh in 33 provinces.

The “Heroes-49” operation is the latest in a string of operations against the terrorist group that attacked an Istanbul church.

Yerlikaya shared a video of police forces raiding several locations to capture the suspects on his social media account.

Last Tuesday, Turkish security forces detained 15 people with suspected links to Daesh in counterterrorism operations conducted in three provinces. Coordinated efforts led by the Istanbul Security Directorate's counterterrorism and intelligence branches and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) aimed to capture 20 suspects linked to Daesh's so-called Khorasan Province (ISKP) network in Türkiye, a police statement said. Operations were carried out at 23 addresses, including one each in the provinces of Kocaeli and Yalova, and eight districts in Istanbul.

The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) thwarted the terrorist group’s efforts for recruitment, obtaining funds and logistics support after its latest operation in the aftermath of the church attack. Security sources say Daesh was challenged by Türkiye's constant counterterrorism operations in the country and abroad and looked for new “methods.” Recently, the Khorasan branch of the group turned more to foreign members for activities in Türkiye.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organization.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed attacks. In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.