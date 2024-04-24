Turkish police and intelligence captured the head of the terrorist PKK group’s senior figure responsible for activities in Germany, security sources said Wednesday.

The terrorist, identified as Saim Çakmak, was detained in a joint operation by the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and Istanbul Police.

He was transferred to the police headquarters and was arrested and sent to prison, sources said.

The PKK, classified as an "ethno-nationalist" terrorist organization by the EU's law enforcement agency, Europol, has been banned in Germany since 1993.

Germany's domestic intelligence agency, BfV, warned in its annual report that the PKK remains the largest foreign extremist group in the country and its followers can carry out violent attacks upon instructions from group leaders abroad.

The group's sympathizers attacked the Turkish Consulate building in Hannover just last month after holding pro-PKK demonstrations in the city without any intervention from the police. No one was killed or injured, but there was damage to the building, which German security is obligated to protect as an official representation of Türkiye in the country. Similarly, the same week, the group attacked Turkish nationals and scuffled with the police during riots in two Belgian cities.

Ankara has since urged action from European countries.