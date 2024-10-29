Some 33 people suspected of raising funds for the Daesh terrorist group have been captured in Istanbul, authorities said Tuesday.

The suspects are charged with raising money for Daesh under a so-called “Ahidder” movement at illegal masjids and madrassas, a school that is often part of a mosque.

A suspect known as M.K. was holding sessions and classes with illegal content there, authorities found.

It was also discovered that the suspects were raising money under the guise of religious donations to be used in the activities of so-called masjids and madrasas that would be opened for Daesh.

Türkiye has been hit by several major attacks claimed by Daesh, including a 2017 nightclub shooting that killed dozens of people.

Since the 2019 collapse of the self-proclaimed “caliphate,” some suspected Daesh members have settled in Türkiye, operating a so-called Khorasan Province (Daesh-K) network, which looks for “new methods” and recruits more foreign nationals for its activities after constant counterterrorism operations became a “challenge,” according to Turkish security sources.

The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) thwarted the terrorist group's efforts for recruitment, obtaining funds and logistics support after its latest operation in the aftermath of a church shooting in Istanbul in January.

Turkish authorities said that since June 2023, more than 3,600 people with suspected ties to the terrorist group have been arrested.

Daesh remains the second biggest threat of terrorism for Türkiye, which faces security risks from multiple terrorist groups and was one of the first countries to declare it as a terrorist group in 2013.

Terrorists from Daesh and other groups, such as the PKK and its Syrian wing, the YPG, rely on a network of members and supporters in Türkiye.

Turkish authorities have ordered the freezing of millions of lira worth of assets since 2013 to crack down on terrorism financiers in line with U.N. sanctions.

Türkiye has increasingly been working to cut off and prevent the financing of terrorism, a pillar of the fight against terrorism worldwide. In the past 11 years, it has frozen the assets of 1,918 individuals and organizations, according to official figures compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA).

Authorities found that of the 1,332 individuals and organizations targeted in Türkiye, 655 were linked to the Gülenist Terrorist Group (FETÖ), 275 were linked to the PKK, 259 to Daesh and al-Qaida, 11 to the Nusra Front and 132 to other terrorist organizations.

In December last year, Turkish intelligence captured a top Daesh terrorist in charge of the terrorist group’s finances in the Damascus region in an operation in Türkiye’s southern Mersin province.

Over $28,000 (nearly TL 1 million), 14,950 euros ($16,180), TL 31,800 and digital materials were confiscated in the operation targeting Hudhaifa al-Mouri, code-named "Ayyoub," who was responsible for coordinating funds sent to Daesh members abroad.