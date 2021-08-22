Turkish police detained 10 Daesh-linked terrorist suspects in counterterrorism operations in Istanbul, a statement said Sunday.

The suspects were apprehended in operations carried out at 12 locations in eight districts of the province on Aug. 19, according to the police.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organization.

The country has since been attacked by the terrorist group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.