Turkish security forces detained five PKK terrorist suspects, including two wanted in counterterrorism operations in Istanbul early Monday.

Anti-terror squads carried out raids after a tipoff that the terrorists had been creating fake passports.

A terrorist identified by their initials T.A., code-named “Avareş Bozan,” who was sought for a seven-year prison term, and another identified as K.I. were detained in the raids, Demirören News Agency (DHA) reported.

Police confiscated passports, unlicensed weapons and digital materials during the raids.

The suspects were transferred to court as part of procedures, the report added.

Turkey has stepped up its fight against PKK terrorists with security forces carrying out counterterrorism raids and operations to clear terrorists and hold those who supported them accountable.

Over the course of its decadeslong terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.