Turkish security forces detained at least eight PKK terrorist suspects in Istanbul in counterterrorism raids.

Anti-terror squads conducted simultaneous operations in five districts following technical and physical monitoring to nab the suspects.

This came after an investigation on digital materials that had been seized from terrorists neutralized on Oct. 3, 2020, revealed information about nine more collaborators.

A large number of weapons, documents and digital material were seized in the simultaneous operations by the police.

While procedures are continuing for the arrested suspects at the police department, efforts to arrest a fugitive suspect are underway.

Turkey has stepped up its fight against PKK terrorists with security forces carrying out counterterrorism raids and operations to clear terrorists and hold terrorist supporters accountable.

Over the course of its decadeslong terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.