Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Friday that 52 suspects were captured in an operation against those supplying cash to members of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ). “Operation Transfer” was conducted in 11 provinces after an investigation into terror financing in the southern province of Antalya.

Suspects were apprehended in Mersin, Adana, Osmaniye, Şanlıurfa, Isparta, Denizli, Izmir, Bursa, Kocaeli and Ankara. They are accused of delivering money to suspects convicted or incarcerated over their FETÖ links and their families, and collecting donations from other FETÖ members in Türkiye and abroad.

Yerlikaya said in a social media post that their fight against FETÖ continued with resolve. “We will not rest against those traitors who opened fire on our nation and tried to crush people with tanks,” he said, referring to the July 15, 2016 coup attempt by military infiltrators of the terrorist group.

Earlier reports in the Turkish media have said that FETÖ was striving to keep its current formation in Türkiye alive, and they have been working to maintain a foothold in prisons by attempting to keep up the morale among its jailed members by handing out new tasks and preventing them from becoming collaborators.

The terrorist group has been silencing unrest among members after the 2016 coup attempt, threatening that informants will be “condemned to eternal fire” and “those serving time will be exempt from torture in the afterlife.” Reports detailing investigations showed the group has been trying to sustain its financial arm with payments referred to as “aliment” and pricing escape routes for its members. New information has also revealed the group’s extensions in Türkiye’s penal institutions are in two different formations, with the first holding posts like “prison manager,” “execution protection officer” and “administrative officer,” while the second group is prisoners and their families.

Operatives still at large include judges, prosecutors, lawyers, as well as imams (Muslim clerics) tasked with delivering FETÖ’s message of silence to members who want to confess. Imams preach to members that collaborators will “forever burn in hell” and those who are in prison will “be forgiven all of their sins and be able to help their families reach heaven,” while lawyers work to convince convicted members they will be paid “a hefty sum” once their sentence is over, that their case will be denied by the European Convention of Human Rights (ECtHR) and thus they will lose any chance of compensation. Meanwhile, the group also has a network of “persuaders” in prisons who are tasked with keeping newly convicted members loyal to FETÖ. They reportedly tell members who are eager for rank and status they will be rewarded with even higher positions once they are released. If the member has a religious weakness, the persuader promises “paradise.”

A group called “victim superintendents” is responsible for making sure FETÖ convicts don’t feel “alone,” while another called “army official” spreads sensationalistic news like torture to families, and “money-spinners” collect payments from businesspeople for jailed members, security reports showed.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader, Fetullah Gülen, orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which left 251 people dead and thousands more injured.

The terrorist group, which had infiltrators in law enforcement, the judiciary and the bureaucracy, still has backers in the army ranks and civil institutions. However, they managed to disguise their loyalty, as operations and investigations since the coup attempt have indicated.

Hundreds of investigations launched after the attempt sped up the collapse of the group’s far-reaching network in the country. FETÖ was already under the spotlight following two separate attempts to overthrow the government in 2013 through its infiltrators in the judiciary and law enforcement.