Turkish security forces captured a Daesh terrorist planning to carry out an attack in Istanbul, in an extensive operation carried out near the hotel where he was staying, reports said Tuesday.

Istanbul counterterrorism squads reportedly started tracking the suspect upon receiving intelligence.

Police found five ammunition clips, 150 cartridges and a long-barreled weapon in the hotel room of the suspect, identified by the initials H.S.

H.S. came to Istanbul from southeastern Gaziantep province near the Syrian border and was planning to carry out an attack near Istanbul’s famous Taksim Square.

Police also obtained footage showing H.S. walking around in Taksim to plan his attack.

The suspect was transferred to the court after procedures at the Counterterrorism Unit and was arrested and sent to prison.

Meanwhile, gendarmerie forces in Kayseri province also detained six more Daesh terrorists in dawn raids targeting a cell in the Develi district. The suspects will be transferred to court after procedures at the Kayseri Gendarmerie Command, Ihlas News Agency (IHA) reported.

Turkey recognized Daesh as a terrorist organization in 2013.

Since then, the country has been attacked by Daesh terrorists numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings and four armed attacks that killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response, Turkey has launched military and police operations inside the country and abroad.

Turkey also captured top Daesh terrorists in counterterror operations at home and in Syria.

According to Interior Ministry figures, at least 2,000 people were arrested and 7,000 others deported in operations against Daesh in Turkey in the past few years, while around 70,000 people have been denied entry to Turkey over their suspected links to the terrorist group.