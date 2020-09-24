Turkish police detained a wanted PKK terrorist, known as the group’s “expert saboteur,” as he was attempting to carry out a suicide attack with an improvised explosive device in northern Turkey’s Amasya province, a statement by the Erzincan governor’s office said Thursday.

Terrorist Ahmet Herdem, code-named “Baver-Çektar,” who was listed under the orange category of the Interior Ministry’s wanted list, was caught in the act in an operation coordinated by the intelligence unit of Erzincan Police, in cooperation with Amasya and Şanlıurfa police units.

The Interior Ministry's wanted list is divided into five color codes: red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

He attempted to blow himself up as police caught him, the governor’s office said.

The detained terrorist was responsible for the PKK’s activities in the rural Tunceli area and was behind several terrorist attacks. He also provided training for other PKK suicide bombers, the statement said.

Security forces found two fake identity documents on the 33-year-old terrorist when they detained him and confiscated weapons and ammunition buried in Erzincan province.

The terrorist was arrested on Sept. 18.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children.