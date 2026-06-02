Turkish authorities have uncovered an alleged matchmaking network operated by members of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) through the encrypted messaging application Signal, according to findings obtained during ongoing investigations coordinated by prosecutors, police and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT).

Authorities intensified counterterrorism operations to restrict the group's ability to operate, forcing members to avoid physical contact and shift communications to encrypted digital platforms.

According to the report by Sabah newspaper, technical examinations of seized digital materials revealed that the matchmaking system remained active in January and February 2025.

Investigators found that unmarried members, divorcees or individuals whose spouses had died could apply to designated “matchmaking coordinators” within the group to find potential partners.

According to the findings, priority was reportedly given to individuals with finalized prison sentences, those dismissed from public service or people considered sympathetic to the group.

The system allegedly relied on a referral-based structure designed to maintain operational security. During initial meetings, candidates were said to share details of investigations, court cases and sentences related to FETÖ as a form of “reference”.

Investigators also identified communications concerning former Staff Maj. Hakan Alaçam, who was tried on charges of providing false testimony in a case related to a 2009 landmine explosion in Çukurca that killed seven Turkish soldiers. Messages indicated that efforts were made to find a spouse for Alaçam through the network.

Authorities further determined that dismissed military personnel and other individuals linked to the group were included in the matchmaking process.

Correspondence recovered from Signal reportedly contained discussions about legal proceedings, prison sentences and candidate recommendations involving several suspected members.

The findings are part of broader investigations into the group's activities and communication networks.