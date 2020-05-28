Turkish and Russian military elements performed the 13th joint patrol along a key highway in Idlib, northwestern Syria, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"Within the framework of TUR-RF Agreement/Protocol, the 13th TUR-RF Combined Land Patrol on M-4 Highway in Idlib was conducted with the participation of land and air elements," the ministry said in a tweet.
The M4 highway, also known as the Aleppo-Al Hasakah road, is about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from Turkey's southern border.
The twelfth joint patrol was carried out on May 20.
This March, Ankara and Moscow agreed on a protocol urging parties to "cease all military actions along the line of contact in the Idlib de-escalation area."
The protocol said joint Turkish-Russian patrols would begin on March 15 along the M4 highway from the settlement of Trumba -- 2 km (1.2 miles) to the west of Saraqeb -- to the settlement of Ain al-Havr.
