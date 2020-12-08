On Tuesday security forces detained a Daesh member in the southern province of Adana who was preparing a terror attack.

The police on Monday carried out an operation on the houses of seven suspected Daesh members, detaining four.

The detained suspects are still at the Adana police station as security forces continue to search for the missing suspects. The detainees are believed to have been preparing retaliatory attacks for the arrest of the organization's Turkey "emir" Mahmut Özden as well as countrywide operations against Daesh.

During the operation conducted on the house of one suspect, I.G., security forces also detained a Turkmen woman, Y.B., whose visa had expired, bringing the number of detainees to five. The 29-year-old woman was sent to the provincial Directorate General of Migration Management.

In August, Turkey detained the “Turkey emir” of Daesh, Mahmut Özden, who was planning to carry out an attack on the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque and target politicians, nongovernmental organization (NGO) heads and other prominent figures in Turkey, according to the official investigation.

Police deciphered the terrorist group's encrypted messages sent by the terrorist ringleaders in Syria and Iraq. The messages included a wide range of orders, including instructions to kidnap tourist groups, prosecutors and deputies as well as plans to attack Incirlik Air Base in Adana among other crimes.

Turkey recognized Daesh as a terrorist group in 2013, and since then, the country has been attacked numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings and four armed assaults, which have killed 315 people and injured hundreds more.

In response, Turkey launched military and police operations both inside and outside the country, capturing top Daesh members in counterterrorism efforts at home and in Syria.