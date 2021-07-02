Turkish security forces on Friday eliminated seven terrorists of the PKK’s Syrian wing, the YPG, that were trying to infiltrate into the Operation Peace Spring area in northern Syria, the Defense Ministry announced.

"Our heroic commandos neutralized seven YPG/PKK terrorists who tried to infiltrate (Operation) Peace Spring area," said the ministry on Twitter.

"There is no gateway to terrorism anywhere!" it added.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents with Euphrates Shield in 2016, Olive Branch in 2018, and Peace Spring in 2019.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU –has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.