The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) in a joint operation with the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) killed four terrorists, two of whom were so-called high-level members, in northern Iraq’s Duhok.

Turkish security forces received intelligence that the terrorists were going to transport arms, ammunition as well as terrorists from Syria to Iraq to be used against Turkish security elements.

Turkey has long stressed that it will not tolerate terror threats posed against its national security and has called on Iraqi officials to take the necessary steps to eliminate the terrorist group. Ankara previously noted that if the expected steps are not taken, it would not shy away from targeting terror threats, particularly in Sinjar.

The TSK regularly conducts cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks in Turkey. Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) also previously called the PKK's presence in Sinjar unacceptable and urged the militants to leave the area.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.