The PKK’s so-called Kirkuk head has reportedly been killed in a joint operation run by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) in northern Iraq’s Qandil.
The terrorist, identified as Mehmet Hatip Arıtürk, code-named Delil Siirt, was located and killed following intelligence gathered by MIT.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.