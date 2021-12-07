Security forces killed a top wanted PKK terrorist in a counterterrorism operation in Turkey’s southeastern Şanlıurfa province, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said Tuesday.

The militant, identified as Ferhat Tunç, codenamed “Rubar,” was allegedly responsible for the terrorist group’s activities in the so-called Gap-Rıha area.

The operation was carried out by police squads, intelligence units and special operations squads, Soylu said, as he congratulated the security forces for their diligent work.

The Interior Ministry also made a statement, noting that the operation was carried out in the Hacılar village of Bozova district.

The security forces, backed by drones, surrounded the compound where the terrorist was located and told him to surrender, but the latter responded by opening fire. Security forces then responded and killed the terrorist, the ministry said.

A gun, two hand grenades and organizational documents were confiscated during the operation.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in Turkey's eastern and southeastern provinces, where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence and build bases. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) also carry out cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases used for carrying out attacks in Turkey, with particular attention paid to targeting high-level terrorists.

In its more than 40-year terrorism campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.