Two operations launched across Türkiye on Tuesday targeted suspects linked to the terrorist group Daesh.

In the western city of Izmir, prosecutors issued arrest warrants for 19 suspects and counterterrorism police launched operations in the city and 11 other cities to capture them. Fifteen suspects have been captured so far while a manhunt is underway to apprehend the remaining suspects. Suspects are charged with violating laws banning terrorism propaganda and funding terrorism.

In Mersin, a southern province, authorities launched operations to capture 10 suspects linked to Daesh. Authorities said suspects joined attacks by Daesh in the past and worked to recruit new members and help them infiltrate Türkiye and neighboring countries where the terrorist group has been active. Seven suspects were captured in the operation.

Daesh controlled one-third of Iraq and Syria at its 2014 peak. Though beaten back, it continues to wage attacks. It has conducted numerous attacks across Türkiye, including on a nightclub in Istanbul on Jan. 1, 2017, in which 39 people were killed.

Authorities have ramped up operations against Daesh in recent weeks. In December, Turkish intelligence and security forces captured a top Daesh terrorist in charge of the terrorist group's finances in the Damascus region in an operation in Türkiye's southeastern Mersin province.

Terrorist Hudhaifa al-Mouri, codenamed "Ayyoub," who was responsible for coordinating funds sent to Daesh terrorist members, was nabbed in a joint operation coordinated by the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and the police. Over $28,000, 14,950 euros ($16,454.78), TL 31,800 ($1,088.76) and digital materials were confiscated in the operation. Security forces also discovered the mobile apps used by Daesh terrorists to transfer funds. In his testimony, al-Mouri mentioned about how he joined the terrorist group, their activities in Türkiye and Syria, the terrorists he has been in contact with, as well as money transfers.

Daesh remains the second biggest threat of terrorism for Türkiye, which faces security risks from multiple terrorist groups. In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist group. The country has since been attacked by the terrorist group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed attacks. In response, Türkiye launched counterterrorism operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.