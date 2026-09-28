Turkish security forces detained five foreign nationals suspected of links to the Daesh terrorist group in an operation in southeastern Türkiye’s Adıyaman province, authorities said Monday.

The operation was carried out by counterterrorism units of the Adıyaman Provincial Gendarmerie Command as part of an investigation coordinated by the Adıyaman Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

During the investigation, gendarmerie teams identified the addresses of five Iraqi suspects, identified by their initials as R.K.Q.B., W.K.Q.B., R.H.K.B., N.T.H.M. and N.T.G.

Counterterrorism units, backed by special operations teams, conducted simultaneous raids at the identified addresses and detained all five suspects.

The suspects underwent medical examinations before being transferred to the Provincial Gendarmerie Command for further questioning and legal procedures.

During searches of the addresses, security forces seized five mobile phones and five SIM cards.

Türkiye has conducted sustained counterterrorism operations against Daesh for years, targeting the group's members, facilitators and financial networks both domestically and across its borders. Turkish security forces regularly carry out nationwide raids to prevent attacks and dismantle the organization's presence in the country.

Meanwhile, in Syria, security forces dismantled a cell linked to the Daesh terrorist group and detained four alleged leaders in a series of operations, state media reported.

Syria’s Internal Security Forces and General Intelligence Directorate carried out the operations targeting Daesh, according to the state-run SANA news agency.

Authorities said the operation dismantled a Daesh-linked cell whose activities stretched from Raqqa to the provinces of Aleppo, Idlib and Homs.

The four detained suspects were accused of involvement in kidnappings, planting improvised explosive devices and carrying out assassinations, SANA reported.

Preliminary findings indicated that members of the cell were directly involved in at least five kidnappings and were preparing further attacks aimed at undermining security and stability in the country, according to the report.

Security forces also seized a large quantity of explosives that authorities said had been prepared for use in terrorist attacks during the operations.