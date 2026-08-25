Turkish security forces detained 40 suspects in separate operations targeting the Daesh terrorist group in Istanbul and the western province of Izmir, authorities said Tuesday.

In Istanbul, prosecutors launched an investigation into suspected financing networks linked to Daesh as part of efforts to disrupt the terrorist group's financial resources.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office issued detention warrants for 15 suspects allegedly involved in financial transactions linked to Serdar Soylu, who had previously been investigated on accusations of providing funds to Daesh members killed in conflict zones and collecting money for the terrorist group.

Soylu was also accused of raising funds purportedly for Muslims held in camps in Syria, including al-Hol camp, according to prosecutors.

Security forces carried out simultaneous raids at 20 addresses, including 17 in Istanbul and others in the provinces of Kocaeli, Adana and Adıyaman.

Fourteen suspects were detained, while efforts were underway to capture the remaining fugitive. Authorities also seized numerous digital materials and documents during searches of the suspects' residences. The investigation remains underway.

Separately, police detained 26 suspects in Izmir in another operation targeting alleged Daesh activities.

The operation was conducted under the coordination of the Izmir Chief Public Prosecutor's Office following intelligence and technical surveillance by the provincial police department's counterterrorism and intelligence units.

Authorities identified 27 suspects accused of conducting propaganda for Daesh through social media accounts or having previously carried out activities on behalf of the terrorist group.

Police launched simultaneous raids at predetermined addresses early Tuesday, detaining 26 of the suspects.

Authorities seized digital materials as well as publications linked to the terrorist group that had previously been ordered confiscated.

Police were continuing efforts to locate one remaining suspect, while procedures for those detained were ongoing.

Türkiye considers the Daesh terrorist group one of the biggest threats to the country’s security and peace, as the group faces nationwide raids, and was one of the first countries to declare it a terrorist group in 2013.

Officials said counterterrorism operations targeting Daesh networks and financing structures will continue across the country.