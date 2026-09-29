Security forces arrested five suspected members of the Daesh terrorist group and detained six others in separate operations in three provinces and Istanbul, authorities and local media reported Tuesday.

In the southeastern province of Gaziantep, gendarmerie units launched an investigation into suspected activities linked to the Daesh terrorist group.

The investigation identified five foreign nationals suspected of involvement with the group, prompting simultaneous raids in Gaziantep, the northwestern province of Kocaeli and the central province of Nevşehir.

Authorities said the suspects had entered Türkiye illegally. Digital materials seized during searches of their addresses were taken for examination.

The five suspects were referred to a court following procedures at the gendarmerie and were subsequently arrested and sent to prison pending trial.

Separately, counterterrorism police in Istanbul detained six suspects as part of an investigation into the alleged financing of Daesh.

Investigators found that the suspects had conducted money transfers with numerous individuals previously investigated over alleged links to Daesh and other terrorist groups, according to reports citing the investigation.

The suspects' financial transactions were examined by Türkiye's Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) as authorities investigated their alleged connections with people linked to Daesh and conflict zones.

Police detained the six suspects in simultaneous early-morning raids on their homes and workplaces.

Authorities seized $13,000 in cash as well as digital materials and documents allegedly linked to the terrorist group during the searches.

Türkiye has carried out a series of operations targeting suspected Daesh members and the group's alleged financing networks in recent years.