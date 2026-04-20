Turkish authorities detained 90 suspects in operations carried out across 24 provinces targeting the Daesh terrorist group, the Interior Ministry announced on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry said the raids were conducted in coordination with the Gendarmerie General Command’s counterterrorism department and chief public prosecutors’ offices, with provincial gendarmerie units taking part.

According to the statement, those detained included suspected members of the Daesh terrorist group, people alleged to have links to the group, individuals accused of providing financing through the group and suspects accused of spreading propaganda on social media.

The ministry said the operations were part of Türkiye’s ongoing efforts to combat Daesh and disrupt its recruitment, propaganda and financing networks.

Türkiye considers the Daesh terrorist group one of the biggest threats to the country’s security and peace and was one of the first countries to declare it a terrorist group in 2013. It has suffered from several Daesh attacks since then, including a suicide bombing in an Ankara train station that killed 100 people in 2015 and a deadly Istanbul nightclub shooting on New Year’s in 2017.

Officials said counterterrorism operations targeting Daesh networks and financing structures will continue across the country.