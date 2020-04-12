Turkish security forces thwarted a YPG/PKK terrorist attack in a joint operation with the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) in southeastern Turkey, reports said Saturday.

The Armed Forces and Gendarmerie Command squads in Mardin province launched technical and physical surveillance upon receiving intelligence from MİT, who warned that five YPG/PKK terrorists would cross the border from Syria to carry out a bomb attack, according to Mardin Governor’s Office.

The security forces intercepted the YPG/PKK terrorists as they were trying to unlawfully cross the border from Şenyurt neighborhood in Kızıltepe district near the Syrian border.

Fifteen kilograms of explosives, 9,200 Syrian pounds ($18), four SIM cards, nine batteries, three improvised explosion ignition switches, and six electronic detonators were found among other materials.

Security forces continue to carry out counterterrorism operations in the area to ensure security, the governor’s statement said.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence and bases.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) also carries out cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks in Turkey, with particular attention paid to targeting high-level terrorists.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.