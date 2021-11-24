A Turkish soldier succumbed to his wounds after being injured in an accident in northern Syria, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

Maj. Mete Yıldırım was immediately hospitalized after being injured in an accident involving a firearm in the Operation Peace Spring zone but he died despite efforts of the medical staff, said a ministry statement.

It extended condolences to Yıldırım's family and the Turkish nation.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler also separately conveyed condolences for the death of the serviceman.

His funeral is expected to take place in his hometown Ankara on Tuesday.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).