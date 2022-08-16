Turkish soldiers rescued 107 irregular migrants and found one dead body near the Greek border on Friday, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday.

"While the rescued migrants were transferred to the hospital for health checks, the body of the deceased migrant was taken to the Edirne Forensic Medicine Institute for autopsy procedures," a ministry statement said.

The migrants told Turkish authorities that one of the migrants died "after hitting his head on the ground as a result of the blow of the Greek soldiers," according to the statement.

They said that they were left without food and water for four days, their belongings, including money and phones, were confiscated and they were subjected to ill-treatment by Greek authorities, the statement added.

The migrants said they were kept in prison since the day they were caught by Greek authorities, adding that hundreds more are still fighting for their lives in a similar situation.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for asylum-seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Ankara and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.