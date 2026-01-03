Sixty-seven suspects were arrested in Türkiye as part of a sweeping investigation into the Daesh terrorist group, following operations that detained 147 people across multiple provinces, Istanbul prosecutors said.

The investigation, led by the Terror Crimes Investigation Bureau of the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, focused on exposing the activities of Daesh-linked networks operating in Istanbul and other provinces.

Prosecutors said the main suspect, identified as M.Y., was allegedly acting as a Daesh supporter and leader in Istanbul, organizing illegal activities and efforts to recruit new members. Authorities said funds collected through these activities were allegedly sent to the terror group and used to support Daesh-linked individuals held in camps in Syria controlled by rival terror groups, as well as to finance training for members within the organization.

As part of the probe, police carried out coordinated operations centered in Istanbul and extending to two other provinces. Among those detained were 32 suspects accused of conducting propaganda activities via social media, 41 suspects allegedly linked to the perpetrator of a recent attack in Yalova and believed to be planning similar attacks in Istanbul on New Year’s Day, and 13 suspects found to be in direct contact with the terror group.

Authorities also detained 14 suspects for sharing Daesh propaganda online, 15 individuals identified as foreign terrorist fighters posing a threat to Türkiye due to their links to conflict zones, and 32 suspects already subject to outstanding arrest warrants, bringing the total number of detainees to 147.

Of those detained, 32 suspects were deported after being transferred to removal centers on the grounds that they were linked to terrorist organizations designated by international institutions.

Following police procedures, 115 suspects were referred to court. Prosecutors sought judicial control measures for 43 suspects and pretrial detention for 72 others. Courts ultimately ordered the arrest of 67 suspects, while 48 were released under judicial supervision.