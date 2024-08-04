Hıdır Korkut, a member of the PKK terrorist group in Austria, was arrested in Türkiye, security sources said Saturday.

Turkish security forces arrested a member of the PKK terrorist organization’s branch in Austria, said security sources on Saturday.

Hıdır Korkut was tracked down and arrested on July 22 as he entered Türkiye in a joint operation by the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and the Izmir Security Directorate.

Korkut was actively involved in terror planning and sabotage operations while residing in Austria. He was a high-level figure in a number of associations linked to PKK in Austria, sources said.

He was detained and later formally arrested after appearing before a local court judge.

A photo provided by authorities show Hıdır Korkut standing next to a Turkish flag after his capture. (İHA Photo)

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The PKK terrorist group has been infiltrating European countries by exploiting the legal gaps and vague policies to recruit militants and finance its activities, sources said.

The PKK terrorists see Europe as a strategic front against Türkiye and utilize it as a logistical, financial and recruitment base, as European countries remain silent and even support them, even though the PKK is classified as a terrorist group by the bloc.

The tolerance of European countries to PKK’s activities allowed them to take daring steps and raise their voices.

Belgium is the so-called headquarters of the PKK in Europe but it also carries out propaganda activities in France, Austria, Switzerland and the Netherlands. Türkiye has long decried tolerance for the terrorist group and its supporters in Europe.