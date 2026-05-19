Burhanettin Duran, head of communications for the Turkish Presidency, said Tuesday that access to 1,352 additional social media accounts linked to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) had been blocked, bringing the total number of restricted accounts to 1,731.

In a statement posted on the social media platform NSosyal, Duran said Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications continued to carry out “comprehensive digital monitoring and analysis” efforts aimed at countering online propaganda and disinformation activities linked to terrorist groups.

Duran recalled that authorities had previously identified and restricted access to 379 accounts affiliated with FETÖ. Following further technical analysis and digital network investigations, authorities determined that 1,352 more accounts were connected to the group, he noted.

He also said legal action and access restrictions had been imposed on 361 additional social media accounts accused of “praising terrorism, encouraging extremist propaganda and conducting psychological operations against Türkiye.”

According to Duran, the measures were implemented in coordination with the Justice Ministry, Interior Ministry and other state institutions.

“The analyses clearly revealed that these digital structures systematically produced disinformation, carried out coordinated propaganda activities and acted in an organized manner to manipulate public opinion,” Duran said.

Duran stressed that Türkiye is continuing its fight against terrorism not only in the physical sphere but also across digital platforms under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

“No terrorist organization, its affiliates or any digital operation targeting our national security will be tolerated,” he said, adding that Turkish institutions remained on alert against online threats.