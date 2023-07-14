An international fight based on cooperation and solidarity should be undertaken against the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said Thursday.

"FETÖ is a global terrorist organization, and just like all other terrorist organizations, an international fight based on cooperation and solidarity should be undertaken against this organization," Altun said in a video message for a panel discussion titled "July 15 Victory of Turkish Democracy," organized by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

The panel, for the seventh anniversary of the July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day, took place in Berlin, Germany and Stockholm, Sweden.

"Türkiye is stronger today than ever before in the ongoing struggle with determination."

Altun noted FETÖ is not only the enemy of Türkiye but also of every state that allows it to grow and of humanity itself.

Altun said that some countries or groups who define themselves as Türkiye's "friends and allies" and consider themselves the owners of some values including democracy, human rights and freedoms failed to even condemn the coup attempt.

Türkiye managed to stop the coup attempt and put up a great struggle to eliminate the members of the FETÖ terror group from all its institutions and organizations, he said.

"All institutions and organizations, especially the Turkish Armed Forces and security forces, have been cleansed from the bloody FETÖ."

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

"As the Communications Directorate, we have been working tirelessly since July 15, 2016, to ensure that these stories can be passed down from generation to generation. We uphold our victory and honor the memories of our martyrs and veterans," said Altun.

Altun said the Communications Directorate has been spreading awareness about the coup attempt and exposing FETÖ and its crimes both domestically and internationally.

"On the night of July 15, this nation launched an unprecedented mobilization in the face of the betrayal it encountered. In response to the call of our president, people from all over the country poured into the streets, avenues and squares, shielding their chests against the invasion."

He added that the Turkish nation under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan dealt a major blow to the coup plotters.

"During the historic night of resistance, 252 citizens achieved martyrdom while resisting the traitorous (FETÖ) gang members."