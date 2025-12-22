Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has captured Mehmet Gören, a senior Daesh-K terrorist figure who was tasked with carrying out a suicide attack on behalf of the terrorist group, in the Afghanistan–Pakistan region and brought him to Türkiye, security sources said Monday.

According to the sources, MIT identified a Turkish-origin individual operating within Daesh along the Afghanistan–Pakistan border following extensive intelligence work. The suspect was found to have taken an active role in Daesh camps and risen through the ranks to a managerial position over time.

Investigations revealed that Gören had been operating alongside Özgür Altun, code-named “Abu Yasir al-Turki,” who previously played an active role in transferring Daesh elements from Türkiye to the Afghanistan–Pakistan region and was later captured, brought back to Türkiye and arrested.

Intelligence findings also indicated that Gören had agreed to carry out suicide attacks targeting civilians living in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Türkiye and Europe.

MIT determined that the suspect, operating under the code name “Yahya,” was Mehmet Gören, a senior figure within Daesh-K, and had been assigned by the terrorist group to conduct suicide operations.

Further assessments showed that Gören had traveled from Türkiye to the Afghanistan–Pakistan region, operated in Daesh camps there and advanced to a leadership role. He was also reported to have survived airstrikes targeting Daesh elements in Pakistan.

Following precise and sensitive intelligence operations, MIT pinpointed Gören’s current location and captured him in the Afghanistan–Pakistan region before transferring him to Türkiye.