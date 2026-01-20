Türkiye’s top officials condemned a cross-border attack on the Turkish flag near the border with Syria, calling the act a deliberate provocation aimed at undermining the nation’s security and ongoing counterterrorism efforts.

Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said the attack, carried out by supporters of the terrorist PKK/YPG on the Syrian side of the border, targeted the peace of the Turkish people and sought to disrupt Türkiye’s fight against terrorism.

“Those who plan and carry out such actions must know that every threat against the security of the Republic of Türkiye and every vile act against our sacred values will be met with the firmest response,” Duran said.

He added that dark circles attempting to sabotage the goal of a terror-free Türkiye would not weaken the state’s resolve or harm national unity.

Duran noted that a prompt investigation has been launched by the relevant institutions.

“The perpetrators and the structures behind this treacherous attempt will be identified within the framework of the rule of law, and all necessary judicial and administrative measures will be taken without delay. No attack or provocation will go unpunished,” he said.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) spokesman Ömer Çelik also condemned the attack, describing it as a “vile assault” on the Turkish flag by SDF/YPG supporters across the border. “The strongest and clearest response will be given,” he said.

Çelik emphasized that the flag represents all national values. “Those who attack our values will undoubtedly pay the price,” he added.

The Syrian army clashed with the YPG around Hassakeh on Tuesday after a brief calm as the U.S.-backed terrorists sought to stop their advance in the wake of a landmark deal.

On Sunday, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa announced a comprehensive cease-fire and full integration agreement between the Syrian government and the YPG, outlining sweeping measures to restore state authority in the country's northeast.

Under the deal, the YPG will withdraw its military formations east of the Euphrates River and hand over administrative and security control of the Raqqa and Deir el-Zour provinces to the Syrian state.

The agreement also provides for the integration of YPG military and security personnel into the Syrian Defense and Interior Ministries following individual security vetting, as well as the transfer of border crossings, oil and gas fields, and civilian institutions to government control.

Negotiations collapsed between Damascus and the YPG on Monday. The YPG was seeking to extend a deadline for the deployment of armed forces to areas it occupied.

The Jan. 18 agreement marked a blow for the YPG's long-held ambitions of preserving the self-styled autonomy it had exercised in swathes of northern Syria for over a decade.

It came after rapid army gains in YPG-occupied territory, with al- Sharaa refusing to concede on a push for decentralization by the YPG.