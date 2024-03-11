"We will resolve the problems on our border with Iraq by the summer," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said earlier this month, adding that the country has effective plans to wipe out PKK terrorists permanently. The president has pledged the establishment of a "30-to 40-kilometer security corridor across the country's border with Iraq and Syria." His remarks after a Cabinet meeting were the first time the president hinted at the date of an imminent cross-border operation.

National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler reaffirmed the remarks of the commander-in-chief and told reporters in statements published on Monday that terrorism would "no longer be a problem for our country."

"Our fight (against terrorism) has been conducted according to a plan for the past five years. Terrorism has been a major obstacle for Türkiye for four decades and Türkiye now has to take its counterterrorism efforts to another level. This is what the president ordered," Güler was quoted by journalists.

"Our job will not be done unless we close this security loophole and clear northern Iraq of terrorists," Güler said.

Türkiye renewed its counterterrorism campaign in the past decade after a brief lull. In Iraq, it launched the Claw Sword operation in 2022 to eliminate terrorists hiding in the mountainous regions of northern Iraq. The offensive continues with occasional precision strikes and "retaliation" strikes against terrorists engaging in harassment fire or trying to infiltrate into Türkiye to carry out attacks.

Güler, who served as Chief of General Staff between 2018 and 2023, said operations by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) in the past, which had "limited targets and had a time limit," are being replaced by continuous, comprehensive operations that achieve success. "Many places within Türkiye that have been synonymous with acts of terrorism are cleared of terrorism. We haven't had a major terrorist attack in Türkiye since 2016. We changed our counterterrorism concept and started eliminating terrorism at its source. Our principle is protecting our citizens against any threat, though we may suffer from those challenges ourselves," Güler said.

The last notorious attack by the PKK in Türkiye was last November. Two terrorists were killed when they tried to force their way into a government compound in the capital, Ankara. About one year before that attack, six people were killed and dozens of others injured in Istanbul's Istiklal Street after explosives planted by a PKK member went off.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. Although its activities are significantly reduced within Turkish territories, the PKK finds shelter in mountainous areas where members hide out in winter and store munitions and survival kits.

Erdoğan highlighted a "30-40 kilometers of security corridor." Güler said this figure was specific as it was the distance from Turkish borders where terrorists are located and can pose a threat with their resources to Turkish territories. "If we can keep them away from that distance, our nation, our borders will be safe," he reiterated that Türkiye had no intent on taking over others' territory.

Officials from Iraq and Syria occasionally raise concerns regarding what they call a violation of the sovereignty of their lands, but Türkiye highlights that the counterterrorism operations are within legal boundaries and in line with international agreements over the sovereignty of countries.

Güler said they also do not have to "ask" other countries about Türkiye's security, be it the United States or Russia, two influential countries in Syria.

"We do what we are supposed to do. The Republic of Türkiye is a great state and does not need permission from others," he said.

The United States is the main supporter of the PKK's Syrian wing YPG and, from time to time, delivers military supplies to the terrorist group under the guise of a fight against the terrorist group Daesh.

"You cannot fight a terrorist group by utilizing another terrorist group. There is no excuse for that support. The Turkish army is the only army that fought Daesh and we repeatedly proposed to the United States to fight against Daesh together," he said.

The YPG has grown stronger in the region, particularly in Deir el-Zour province, home to Syria's largest oil wells, thanks to material support from the United States.

The issue strains Turkish-U.S. ties as Ankara warns its NATO ally against aiding terror elements that threaten its national security, something Washington continues to do despite promising to remove the group from the Turkish border area.

Last week, President Erdoğan repeated Türkiye's resolution against the creation of lands controlled by the terrorist group next door. "As we have openly told them in person, we call on all in the region to respect our security strategy. Otherwise, they will be the reason for potential tensions. We have preparations that will cause new nightmares to those who assume they can bring Türkiye to its knees by establishing a 'terroristan' along our southern borders," Erdoğan warned in remarks earlier this month.

Güler noted that the PKK had a strong presence in northern Iraq, where they carried out military operations, noting that almost every hill in the rural area was home to "multistory caves stacked with food and ammunition supplies good for six months."

"We cleared them all. Our troops reduced the movement of terrorists through operations they conducted despite harsh terrain and weather. We will conduct a further sweep in the current area of operation and may extend based on (security) needs," the minister was quoted as saying.

"Qandil is not like it was 10 or 15 years ago, thanks to our efficient operations," he said, referring to the mountainous territory in northern Iraq where the PKK leadership was traditionally based.

Güler noted that the place lost its function as a hideout for the PKK, and the terrorists then relocated to Asos, a southern region. "But we continue striking terrorist elements there, too. We are aware of where they are holed up. Locations or names do not matter. Soldiers will do what they should do and no place will be safe (for terrorists)," he added.