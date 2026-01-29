Türkiye’s Presidential Directorate of Communications’ Center for Combating Disinformation (DMM) said on Wednesday that claims circulating online about a drone operated by YPG terrorists changing its route after detecting a child in Syria were false and constituted disinformation.

In a statement shared on social media, the center said the footage used in the claims did not originate in Syria and was instead recorded during the Russia-Ukraine war. The videos were later misrepresented and falsely linked to the YPG, the center said, describing the claims as a manipulation effort aimed at portraying terrorist elements as innocent.

The center also warned about an increase in artificial intelligence-generated disinformation linked to recent developments in Syria. According to the statement, visuals showing a small child allegedly left helpless in the snow following Syrian army operations, as well as footage claiming Israeli forces detained Syrian soldiers, were fabricated using artificial intelligence tools.

“These images are not authentic and have previously been circulated in different forms,” the center said, urging the public to remain cautious against digitally manipulated content designed to mislead.

The Center for Combating Disinformation said the spread of AI-generated false content poses growing risks during periods of heightened regional tension, calling on social media users to verify sources and avoid amplifying unverified claims.

Turkish officials say the Disinformation Combat Center has been actively working to counter such campaigns by providing verified information to the public, especially on issues affecting Türkiye’s foreign relations.

Established to address the growing global challenge of misinformation, the DMM focuses on debunking false claims related to national security, public safety and diplomatic affairs. Turkish authorities have repeatedly warned that unverified reports can spread rapidly online and risk fueling public confusion and diplomatic friction.

