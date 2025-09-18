Turkish security forces detained 51 suspects in nationwide operations against the Daesh terrorist organization, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced Thursday.

In a statement on social media, Yerlikaya said suspects were accused of financing Daesh-linked groups, spreading propaganda online and maintaining ties with the terror network. The gendarmerie seized organizational documents and digital materials during simultaneous raids across 32 provinces, including Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir and Diyarbakır.

Yerlikaya praised prosecutors, governors and gendarmerie units for their role in the operations, stressing that Türkiye’s fight against terrorism extends beyond field action to intelligence, communications and international cooperation.

“Our operations will continue without pause, day and night, until peace and stability are secured in every corner of our country,” Yerlikaya said.

Daesh remains the second biggest threat of terrorism for Türkiye, which faces security risks from multiple terrorist groups and was one of the first countries to declare it a terrorist group in 2013.

The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) thwarted the terrorist group's efforts for recruitment, obtaining funds and logistics support after its latest operation in the aftermath of a church shooting in Istanbul in January 2024.

In December 2023, Turkish security forces detained 32 suspects over alleged links with Daesh, who were planning attacks on churches and synagogues, as well as the Iraqi Embassy.

Terrorists from Daesh and other groups, such as the PKK and its Syrian wing, the YPG, rely on a network of members and supporters in Türkiye.

Turkish authorities have ordered the freezing of millions of lira worth of assets since 2013 to crack down on terrorism financiers in line with United Nations sanctions.