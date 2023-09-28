In a weekly press briefing on Thursday, a Defense Ministry official announced that as many as 1,351 YPG terrorists, the PKK terrorist group's Syrian offshoot, have been “neutralized” since the beginning of this year. The number includes those hiding across the border in Iraq and northern Syria.

“A total of 80 terrorists were neutralized last week,” the official told reporters. Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply that the terrorists surrendered, or were killed or captured.

“Efforts continue to establish stability in Syria as soon as possible, enabling the safe return of Syrians to a normalized environment,” the official said, referring to Türkiye’s efforts in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terrorist corridor, protecting Türkiye’s border and ensuring the safety of local Syrians. All necessary measures are being taken to maintain security and stability in operation zones, and terrorist attacks are being met with proportional responses, the official added.

Since January, 342 incidents and attacks have been carried out by the PKK/YPG terrorist group in areas of Türkiye’s counterterrorism operations, and 991 terrorists have been “neutralized” with the immediate response of Turkish soldiers, according to the official.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, Britain and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch. On illegal crossings into Türkiye, the official said thanks to additional effective measures, 8,063 people who tried to cross Türkiye’s borders illegally have been caught since Jan. 1, including 524 terrorists.

A total of 162,415 people were prevented before they crossed the border. Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

The country, which already hosts 4 million refugees, more than any other country in the world, is taking new measures at its borders to prevent a fresh influx of migrants.

Aid to Libya

Regarding relief efforts in Libya following this month’s flood disaster, Defense Ministry sources said Türkiye was among the first nations to provide humanitarian aid to the North African country.

The sources added that Türkiye sent three planes to deliver search and rescue teams with relief supplies to Libya.

Türkiye also sent aid materials and equipment through three naval ships, while the relief activities continue under the coordination of Türkiye’s disaster management agency AFAD, the sources added. Mediterranean Storm Daniel, which struck eastern Libya on Sept. 10, caused flooding in the cities of Benghazi, al-Bayda and al-Marj, as well as Soussa and Derna. The World Health Organization (WHO) said nearly 4,000 people died, and many others went missing.

Karabakh situation

On a question regarding the current situation in the region following the counterterrorism operation by the Azerbaijani army in Karabakh and the activities of the Turkish-Russian observation center, the sources said they are closely monitoring the situation. The center continues its operations and no cease-fire violations were detected in the region following the Azerbaijani army’s operation, the sources said. Last week, in the wake of provocations by Armenian armed groups in Karabakh, Azerbaijan said it had launched counterterrorism activities in the region to uphold a 2020 trilateral peace agreement with Russia and Armenia. A cease-fire was declared 24 hours later.

Established to monitor and observe the 2020 truce, the center has continued its activities since Jan. 30, 2021.