The Turkish military eliminated 11 PKK/YPG terrorists in areas where it is carrying out counterterrorism operations in northern Iraq and Syria, the Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

"Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces continue to bring down their iron fist on terrorists," the ministry said on X, adding: "Our operations will continue decisively until not a single terrorist is left in the region."

Five PKK/YPG terrorists preparing to launch an attack in the Operation Peace Spring Zone in Syria were "neutralized," the ministry added.

"Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces continue their operations against PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria unabated," it said.

The terrorist PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks and for launching attacks both on nearby Türkiye and locals in northern Syria.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU - has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

As of May, the Turkish military eliminated a total of 1,000 PKK/YPG terrorists, including ringleaders, in northern Iraq and Syria since the start of 2024, as Ankara maintains its pressure on the terrorist group.

The PKK is not designated a terrorist organization in Iraq but is banned from launching operations against Türkiye from Iraqi territory. It nevertheless has a foothold in northern Iraq's semi-autonomous north controlled by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), where the central Iraqi government has little influence.