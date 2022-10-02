Turkish security forces have eliminated 23 PKK terrorists in an airstrike in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry announced on Sunday as Ankara’s counterterrorism efforts are continuing and a new series of operations are launched within the country’s borders.

The terrorists were eliminated in an airstrike in northern Iraq's Asos region, the ministry said on Twitter, also posting footage of the operation.

Elsewhere, a Turkish soldier was killed in a terrorist attack in northern Iraq, authorities said Saturday.

Yusuf Ataş was injured after terrorists opened "harassing fire" in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, according to the Defense Ministry. He later lost his life at a hospital.

The ministry conveyed condolences to Ataş's family, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and the nation.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target the PKK terrorist group's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks against Türkiye.

Türkiye has long been stressing that it will not tolerate terrorist threats against its national security and has called on Iraqi officials to take the necessary steps to eliminate the terrorist group. Ankara previously noted that it would not shy away from targeting terrorist threats if the expected steps were not taken.

In the last two years, the operations intensifying in northern Iraq have demolished terrorist lairs in Metina, Avashin-Basyan, Zap and Gara. After eradicating the group's influence in these regions, Türkiye also aims to clear Qandil, Sinjar and Makhmour.

The Qandil Mountains in northern Iraq are the PKK's stronghold and the group is active in many nearby cities and towns. It occupies a large number of villages in the region from where it launches attacks on Türkiye.

Eren Abluka Fall-winter ops

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, meanwhile, announced on Sunday that the 2022-2023 Eren Abluka Fall-Winter operations have been initiated with 1,600 personnel.

The ministry said that already two terrorists were eliminated within the scope of the operations that were launched on Saturday. It was stated that the initial phase of the operations was planned in Şırnak province.

Saying that in the “Spring-Summer Eren Abluka Operations” a total of 98 terrorists were eliminated, the ministry highlighted that “490 caves, shelters and warehouses were destroyed. As a result of the operation in which 28 terrorists in the so-called leadership were eliminated, three were in the green category, 13 in the orange and 12 in gray, while the number of terrorists in the country was reduced to the lowest level in history."

The ministry said: “368 weapons belonging to the terrorist organization, 710 hand grenades, 110 mines/IEDs, 330 thousand different caliber ammunition, 4,100 kilograms (9,038.95 pounds) of explosives, 1,050 tubes, 15 weapon sights, 15 thermal binoculars, 30 day vision binoculars, 15 night vision binoculars, 65 radios, 30 solar panels, 75 batteries, 25 generators, 78 million root cannabis plants, 5 million root skunk plants, 12 tons of cannabis powder and 28 tons of food and living materials were seized.”

Türkiye initiated Eren operations last year, naming them after Eren Bülbül, a 15-year-old boy killed by the PKK terrorist group on Aug. 11, 2017.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Türkiye, where the PKK has attempted to establish a stronghold.