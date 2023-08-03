The PKK terrorist group, which has terrorized Türkiye since the 1980s, and its Syrian wing, the YPG, have continued to lose steam in recent years thanks to the ceaseless efforts of the country’s security forces. Türkiye has “neutralized” a total of 942 PKK/YPG terrorists since Jan. 1, including ones hiding out across the border in Iraq and northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said Thursday.

“Fifty terrorists have been neutralized in the last week, including Iraq and northern Syria, with the strategy of eliminating terrorism at its source, which we resolutely implement,” a National Defense Ministry official told reporters at a background briefing in the capital Ankara. The total number of terrorists neutralized during the year so far has now reached 942, he added. Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out across the border to plot terrorist attacks, while the PKK/YPG – the group’s Syrian branch – has sought to establish a “terrorist corridor” in border areas of Syria close to Türkiye. In response, Türkiye has launched several operations across the border, in northern Syria, to foil the terrorist group’s plans. The ministry official said that “one of the largest” ammunition depots belonging to the PKK was seized in the Operation Claw-Lock region in northern Iraq this week, and a total of 15,400 pieces of anti-aircraft ammunition were confiscated. In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Terrorist groups continue to attack civilians and military units from other regions, especially in northern Syria, the official said. “(Since Jan. 1), a total of 83 harassment incidents and attacks were carried out by the terrorist group (PKK/YPG) in our operation areas, and the number of terrorists neutralized has reached 699,” he added.

Additionally, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Thursday that gendarmerie forces and police serving under his ministry eliminated 172 terrorists in 29,032 operations against terrorist groups within the past two months. Yerlikaya said the forces also arrested 199 suspects. He further said that in operations against the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), security forces arrested 254 people in 1,020 operations, while in operations against Daesh, gendarmerie and police “neutralized” 22 terrorists. He also noted that two terrorists were eliminated in operations against far-left terrorist groups.

On illegal crossings into Türkiye, a Defense Ministry official said thanks to additional effective measures, this year, 4,468 people, including 347 terrorists, who tried to cross Türkiye’s borders illegally were apprehended since Jan. 1. Nearly 132,000 were prevented before they crossed the border.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution. The country, which already hosts 4 million refugees, more than any other country in the world, is taking new measures at its borders to prevent a fresh influx of migrants.